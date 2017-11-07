Trump says extreme vetting on guns wouldn't stop mass shootings

President Donald Trump said Tuesday extreme vetting of U.S. gun owners would have made "no difference" to the Texas church shooting.



At least 26 people were killed and about 20 others were wounded after a gunman opened fire during a Sunday service at a Texas church. The victims ranged in age from 5 to 72-years-old.



Speaking at a joint press conference alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Seoul, Trump was asked by a reporter whether he had considered extreme vetting for U.S. citizens seeking to buy a gun. He replied: "If you did what you are suggesting, there would have been no difference three days ago."