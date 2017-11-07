US airlines enjoying record profits should pay their staff more, Qatar Airways CEO says

We don't need to influence anybody, Qatar Airlines CEO on American Airlines issue 2 Hours Ago | 03:11

The chief executive of Qatar Airways has continued his war of words with rival U.S. carriers.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines have jointly alleged for some time that Qatar Airways, along with fellow Gulf carriers Etihad and Emirates, receive unfair subsidies.

Akbar Al Baker told CNBC Tuesday that those allegations were a smokescreen.

Speaking at the CAPA aviation conference in Singapore, he said: "The allegations they are making against us are nothing more than just to protect their own companies from the unions who now want, legitimately, for their members to get better pay because of the record profits that they are making."

Members of the Transport Workers Union have been protesting outside the Fort Worth, Texas, headquarters of American Airlines. The union said it was attempting to negotiate a new contract deal and prevent the airline from outsourcing work to cheaper foreign workers.

Al Baker said U.S. carriers should better look after their staff and consider following the Qatar Airways model of pay.

"You know when my staff make the airline get profit, they get a share of the profit and the same should be done by these three American carriers who are making record profits in the history of aviation," Al Baker said.