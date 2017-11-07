Futures point to a higher open on Wall Street, as Snap, SeaWorld, Marriott earnings loom

Before the bell, Royal Caribbean, Tapestry, Valeant Pharma, Dean Foods, Schneider National and SeaWorld are some of the names set to report.

Marriott, Blue Buffalo, Match Group, Lattice Semiconductor, Snap and Zillow are expected to publish corporate earnings after the bell.

In the data space, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small business survey is set to be released at 6 a.m. ET, followed by JOLTS data at 10 a.m. ET and consumer credit at 3 p.m. ET.

Looking to the political sphere, President Donald Trump has been continuing with his excursions abroad in Asia this week.

On Tuesday, Trump called upon the world to take action against the threats that North Korea pose, stating that the U.S. was prepared to use the full range of its military force to defend itself and allies, Reuters reported.

The incumbent's trip abroad is expected to showcase the president and the U.S.' commitment to established alliances and partnerships within Asia.

In central bank news, Federal Reserve's Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to deliver remarks at The Clearing House's annual conference in New York.

Current Fed Chair Janet Yellen is expected to be at the presentation of the Paul H. Douglas Award for ethics in government, set to take place in Washington. Yellen's latest speech comes hot on the heels of the October jobs data, FOMC meeting and news that Jay Powell will become chair of the U.S. central bank next February.