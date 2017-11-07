    ×

    Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq eke out record highs

    • The three major averages reached intraday records.
    • But they only moved slightly as the corporate earnings season started to slow down.
    • Nearly 85 percent of the S&P 500 had reported as of Tuesday morning, with 74 percent of those companies surpassing earnings expectations, according to FactSet.

    U.S. stocks made new record highs on Tuesday, but remained little changed as the corporate earnings season started to wind down.

    The S&P 500 traded 0.1 percent higher, with Royal Caribbean as the best-performing stock in the index.

    The Dow Jones industrial average eked out a record intraday high, rising about 20 points. DowDuPont was the best-performer on 30-stock index.

    The Nasdaq composite traded just above the flatline and managed an all-time intraday high.

    The major indexes hit record closing highs on Monday, on the back of a surge of dealmaking news.

    "There's a bit of digesting going on but there's not much indigestion," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank. "This market has been impervious to almost everything that's been thrown its way."

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Lucas Jackson | Reuters
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    The major averages have had a banner year, rising more than 15 percent to all-time highs. But the market's rally can be traced back to just after the U.S. presidential election last year. Since Nov. 8, 2016, the indexes are up at least 20 percent.

    "The question now most likely on investors' minds is: 'How long will this ride last?'" said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in a note Monday. "History suggests longer than we would expect. On average, the S&P 500 continued sailing along for another year after the conclusion of a president's first year since being elected before slipping into a new decline of 10% or more."

    Strong corporate earnings, along with improving economic data and the prospects of changes to the U.S. tax code, have helped stocks climb higher since President Donald Trump was elected.

    In the first and second quarter of the year, S&P 500 earnings grew 15.5 percent and 10.8 percent, respectively. The current earnings season has been a strong one, too. According to FactSet, third-quarter earnings have grown 6.3 percent on a year-over-year basis.

    On the tax-reform front, the House released last week a bill aimed at overhauling the U.S. tax code. Among the biggest changes would be permanently lowering the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent.

