WWE experimenting with virtual reality

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is conducting virtual reality trials in order to try and bring every fan ringside seats to Wrestlemania.

Speaking at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Paul Michael Levesque – better known by his ring name Triple H – said virtual reality could prove to be a perfect fit for the business.

"In some ways, it is kind of custom-made for what we do and I think as the technology improves it will get better and better," the WWE executive said.

"Everybody wants to be there live and in person and if its Wrestlemania and you can put a headset on, or whatever that device is at the time, and you can actually put yourself on that front row sitting there experiencing it... that's a whole different point of view," he added.

While the 14-time WWE champion said virtual reality was "wide open" for the franchise to explore and develop, Levesque cautioned that WWE would still need to understand how to make the best use of the technology.