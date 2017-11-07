WWE sees 'massive opportunity' in China and India

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is setting its sights on the two most populous countries in the world to enhance an already "astronomical" growth rate, according to one of WWE's biggest players.

Speaking at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday, Paul Michael Levesque — better known by his ring name Triple H — said WWE would look to stimulate the most growth in China and India over the coming months.

The 14-time WWE champion stressed that while 70 percent of the WWE's viewership were internationally based, it currently accounted for just 30 percent of the franchise's overall revenue.

"What we need to do is create a talent pipeline, we need to do it globally and we need to do it now," Triple H said.

He described the opportunity in China as "massive," before adding that wrestling's popularity in India had soared to such an extent that it had become second only to the national sport of cricket.

Last year, the WWE launched a new tournament in London in order to try and find the next breed of British superstars. Triple H said Tuesday that it would continue to be this type of "localized content" that would help expand the WWE's global presence.