If you've ever wondered why it's so tough to stick with a habit that can help you lead a happier life, such as going to the gym, keeping up with a diet or meeting work deadlines faster, a new personality framework by happiness expert Gretchen Rubin may help.

In her book "The Four Tendencies," Rubin states all people fall into one of four categories based on a simple question: "How do you respond to expectations?"

"For a long time, I've been thinking about human nature and I've been trying to understand patterns behind why people couldn't form habits," Rubin tells CNBC Make It. "I happened to glance down one day at my to-do list, you know half crossed off and all of a sudden it hit me: this question 'How do you respond to expectations?' turns out to be extremely significant in how you can manage yourself and how you can understand other people."

Rubin says we all face two kinds of expectations: outer and inner expectations. Outer expectations come to us from other people about things like a work deadline or a request from a friend. Inner expectations are ones which we place on ourselves, such as wanting to keep a New Year's resolution or wanting to get back into practicing guitar.