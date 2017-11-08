7 tips for living in one of the world's most expensive cities on a tight budget

There's no shortage of buzz around the entrepreneur who's raised millions of dollars or just sold their start-up, but what about the struggles it often takes to get there?

Zack Schwartz, co-founder of MoreMate, a social and dating location-based app, is still on that first part of the journey. Nevertheless, he's found a way to live in one of the world's most expensive cities — but it's not easy.

While his team is based in Bangkok, the American expatriate moved to Hong Kong in an effort to meet new investors.

"I have a lot of friends and meet a lot of people who say, 'Wow that's so cool what you're doing,'" he said referring to his life as an entrepreneur.

But looks can be deceiving, he admits.

"I can't even go out to see a friend, because I'm afraid that splitting dinner with them is too much money for me," he said.

His start-up is young and the little income it generates is put back into the business, meaning his personal income is minimal.

Schwartz recently shared 7 tips for surviving cash-strapped: