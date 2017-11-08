Activision Blizzard's "Call of Duty: WWII" game sales are coming in significantly above last year's iteration of the blockbuster franchise.

The game publisher announced Wednesday this year's "Call of Duty" game sold more than $500 million worldwide in its first three days of sales or double the unit sales of last year's three-day launch weekend.

"We challenged our players to get their squads back together and they answered the call, with the highest number of players we've ever seen on current gen consoles and PC," Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg said in the news release. "'Call of Duty: WWII' returns the franchise to its roots and the results are incredible, selling twice as many units in its opening weekend as last year."

The game launched Friday.

Shares of Activision Blizzard rose 4 percent Wednesday morning following the news.

Wall Street is impressed with the game's sales results.

"We think this was another positive data point for the Call of Duty franchise, following the update from the U.K. earlier this week, with preliminary sales trending ahead of our expectations," Stifel analyst Drew Crum wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.

Activision Blizzard shares are outperforming the market this year. Its stock is up 76 percent year to date through Wednesday morning versus the S&P 500's 16 percent return.