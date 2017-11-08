Asia traders look to Wall Street gains ahead of China inflation data

U.S. stocks closed slightly higher despite a fall in financials ahead of Asia's Thursday trading day. Ahead, investors in the region will await the release of Chinese inflation data and keep an eye on President Donald Trump's stop in Beijing.
The lead up
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept rates unchanged at 1.75 percent on Thursday as was expected, but its accompanying comments were seen as hawkish by markets. In response, the Kiwi dollar traded at $0.6966 at 7:03 a.m. HK/SIN after spiking as high as $0.6973 in the Wednesday session. That compared to levels around the $0.692 handle seen before the announcement.
President Donald Trump's tour of Asia also remained in the spotlight. Trump is expected to discuss issues relating to trade and North Korea with Chinese leaders in Beijing on Thursday. The president also took to Twitter to warn North Korea not to underestimate the U.S., repeating statements he had made when addressing South Korea's National Assembly on Wednesday.
Stateside, off-year elections saw Democrats score victories in Virginia and New Jersey in Tuesday polls. While "there was some chatter about yesterday's U.S. governor elections ... and what they could mean or signal about the viability of some of the U.S. administration's reforms," that had little impact on the markets, Martin Whetton, a strategist at ANZ, said in a note.
On the matter of tax reform, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan indicated there would still be growth even with a phased implementation of corporate tax cuts, Reuters said. That followed a Washington Post report on Tuesday that said a one-year delay in the implementation of tax reform measures was being considered.
Markets on the move
U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday even though banks finished the session lower. The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 0.03 percent, or 6.13 points, to close at 23,563.36, the S&P 500 rose 0.14 percent to end at 2,594.38 and the Nasdaq composite closed up 0.32 percent at 6,789.12.
In Asia Pacific, futures indicated a slightly higher open for Japanese equities. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago and Osaka were both up 0.2 percent at 22,960, compared to the benchmark index's Wednesday close of 22,913.82.
Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.33 percent in early trade.
Asian corporates on Thursday's earnings calendar include Toshiba and Singtel.
Corporate news
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ intends to purchase a stake worth around 40 percent in Indonesia's Bank Danamon, Nikkei reported. BTMU has previously made other deals in Southeast Asia, including agreements to buy stakes in Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank) and Thailand's Bank of Ayudha, Nikkei added.
Meanwhile, China's Tencent has taken a 12 percent stake in U.S. social media company Snap. The news came after Snap missed third-quarter revenue expectations on Tuesday.
What's on tap
Here's the economic calendar for Thursday (all times in HK/SIN):
- 7:50 a.m.: Japan current account
- 9:30 a.m.: China November CPI and PPI
- 12:00 p.m.: Malaysia September industrial production
- 15:00 p.m.: Bank Negara Malaysia interest rates decision
- 16:00 p.m.: Philippine central bank rates decision