China is buttering up Trump in the hope he'll 'back off' on his criticism of Beijing

President Donald Trump is landing in China later on Wednesday with trade and North Korea on his mind, but the Chinese have a plan to loosen him up on those topics: a charm offensive.

Beijing is billing Trump's time in the country as a "state visit-plus" with some added perks that other world leaders don't see. But it's not just kindness from President Xi Jinping — it's a calculated decision to play up to the U.S. leader's apparent weaknesses, experts told CNBC.

The Chinese "have figured out, as many other countries have realized, that the way to win over President Trump and get him to back off some of his more hostile campaign rhetoric is to turn up the charm," said Aaron Connelly, research fellow at the Lowy Institute for International Policy.

"We saw that in Tokyo, we saw that in Seoul and we expect to see that in Beijing as well," said Connelly.

A major issue that the Chinese hope to distract Trump from is China's trade surplus with the U.S., which reached $26.62 billion in October. Although the surplus was lower than the record $28.08 billion in September, it was still one of the highest in recent years, a Reuters calculation showed.