Cramer's lightning round: Step aside, Exxon. Cimarex's monster quarter was 'the best'   

Exxon Mobil Corporation: "Exxon's fine. I prefer Chevron over Exxon if you want the majors. Cimarex reported a quarter today that was the best. Club members of the ActionAlertsPlus.com club know this is my favorite. What a monster quarter."

Gilead Sciences Inc.: "I think it's too cheap to sell down here at $73 and they bought a nice biotech company, but it is really not one of my favorites and I expect that it could be 5 more [basis points] down without a problem. Just got to point that out."

Halozyme Therapeutics: "We like Halo. We had them on. This is really fabulous technology that they have. I think it's one of the best of these proprietary immunization CAR-T situations. I like the stock. I think you should own it."

Skechers USA Inc.: "Skechers had the best quarter of any of the ones you just mentioned [Nike, Adidas]. Under Armour had the worst. Nike's in the middle. Adidas is good. But Skechers' numbers were superior."

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.: "Just look. Don't do a thing. Just look. Because that stock is not going higher. I don't want you anywhere near it."

Glacier Bancorp Inc.: "It's a very big premium to the book value, which does concern me because that's what those companies trade at, but at the same time, the Fed's raising rates. If the Fed's raising rates, Glacier would be terrific to own. So you don't need to do it, but you need to know that it is pricier than a lot of the banks that I follow."

Timkensteel Corp.: "Look, I've got to tell you, it was a stock that people thought the president was going to issue a 232 ruling defending the industry. It's now hapless without it. I like the company, visited one of their foundries, but I can't recommend it. I like Nucor more."