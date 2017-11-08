Do this now in case the medical deduction tax break disappears

Retirees with long-term care insurance might want to consider prepaying at least some of next year's premiums if they expect to write off health care costs on their 2017 tax returns.

If the deduction for medical expenses disappears as proposed in the House Republicans tax bill, the ability to write off long-term care premiums would end after this year.

As it stands, medical expenses must exceed 10 percent of your adjusted gross income for you to claim the deduction. Even then, it's only the portion in excess of that threshold that is actually deductible.