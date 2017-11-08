European markets seen lower amid earnings; Trump visits China

European stocks are set to open lower Wednesday as investors focus on earnings and monitor President Donald Trump's trip to Asia.

The FTSE 100 is seen 13 points lower at 7,506; the CAC 40 is expected to start off also lower by 13 points at 5,470 and the German DAX is seen down by 52 points at 13,340.

Investors are set to remain focused on corporate results with Unicredit, Marks&Spencer, Persimmon, E.On and Vonovia among the firms reporting.

In terms of data, the calendar is thin but there will be industrial production figures in Spain and unemployment numbers in Portugal.