    European markets seen lower amid earnings; Trump visits China

    • Investors are set to remain focused on corporate results
    • Unicredit, Marks&Spencer, Persimmon, E.On and Vonovia are reporting
    • More broadly, investors will monitor developments in Saudi Arabia

    European stocks are set to open lower Wednesday as investors focus on earnings and monitor President Donald Trump's trip to Asia.

    The FTSE 100 is seen 13 points lower at 7,506; the CAC 40 is expected to start off also lower by 13 points at 5,470 and the German DAX is seen down by 52 points at 13,340.

    Investors are set to remain focused on corporate results with Unicredit, Marks&Spencer, Persimmon, E.On and Vonovia among the firms reporting.

    In terms of data, the calendar is thin but there will be industrial production figures in Spain and unemployment numbers in Portugal.

    More broadly, investors will monitor developments in Saudi Arabia where an anti-corruption crackdown has led to several arrests of top officials. On Monday, the Kingdom also accused Iran of being behind a ballistic missile attack carried out in Yemen, sparking tensions in the region.

    Elsewhere, President Donald Trump told North Korea to avoid making a "fatal miscalculation." The message was delivered as the president continues with his 12-day trip to Asia.

