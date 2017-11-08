From Matt Lauer to Jim Cramer: Learn from these celebrity job interview mistakes

Job interviews. We've all been through them. And no matter how much you prepare, things might not always go as planned. Even celebrities are not immune to the awkward or outright weird job interview. To celebrate CNBC's newest show, 'The Job Interview', many celebrities shared with us their worst interviews and their lessons learned.

Sometimes, it's easy to tell before the interview that the job is not meant to be. Take, for instance, 'Today' show host Matt Lauer. The minute he stepped off the plane in Phoenix, Arizona for a job interview and heard the temperature was 114 degrees Fahrenheit, he knew the job wasn't for him -- even before it was offered.

In other cases, the company might just not be a good fit. Kameron Westcott from 'The Real Housewives of Dallas' found herself in that predicament when she applied for a job in design with the apparel company Fossil. Her pink obsession and designs didn't jibe with the look Fossil was going for.

Or, beware of a job title that exaggerates the role and responsibilities. CNBC's 'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer didn't realize the role of Key Operator just meant being the guy in charge of the Xerox machine.

So, don't worry when a job interview doesn't go the way you expected. It happens to the best of us.

View more job interview stories from celebrities, including Kevin O'Leary whose interviewer didn't even know his name, Marcus Lemonis who used a fake ID to get a job and more.

