Here’s how much money the average middle-aged American could save each month

Not all Americans are saving money. In fact, the U.S. savings rate fell to a 10-year low in September, MarketWatch reports.

Yet many middle-aged Americans are finding ways to have money left over at the end of the month. According to personal finance site NerdWallet, the average middle-aged American between the ages of 45 and 54 has $993 extra per month. That adds up to nearly a potential savings of $12,000 over the course of a year.

NerdWallet determined its potential savings rates using average annual incomes and expenditures by age cohort from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2016 Consumer Expenditure Survey. The savings rate refers to the surplus income leftover after all expenses are accounted for, including discretionary spending on things like travel and entertainment.

Here's how middle-aged Americans stack up against other generations, according to their findings: