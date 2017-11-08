    ×

    JPMorgan reveals its favorite department store stocks ahead of earnings

    A T.J. Maxx store in Cincinnati
    Ty Wright | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A T.J. Maxx store in Cincinnati

    JPMorgan shared with clients its favorite department store stock picks ahead of a slew of earnings reports in the next week.

    While analyst Matthew Boss expects "mixed performance" across his coverage, a number of "wildcards" should keep investors on their toes through year-end.

    "With the heart of third-quarter earnings kicking off Thursday with the Department Stores - we expect mixed performance across our coverage with the bifurcation between retail winners and losers," wrote Boss on Wednesday. "On the long-side we take a concentrated approach with five 'core names.'"

    Boss made key adjustments to his coverage, including multiple downgrades, but still sees upside for these three big names.

