A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are a bit down after Tuesday's flat close.

-Mortgage applications were unchanged last week even as interest rates fell a bit.

DEALS/NO DEALS

-China's Tencent is taking 10 percent stake in Snapchat parent Snap. That's helping Snap shares recover after they tanked in the wake of Tuesday's weak earnings report.