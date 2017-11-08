Nutella's new recipe sparks #NutellaGate Twitter backlash

Nutella has a new recipe, and people are not happy.

The Hamburg Consumer Protection Center noted the chocolate hazelnut spread now has more sugar and milk powder but less cocoa. Plus, the color is brighter.

Angry fans condemned the change on Twitter. Some went so far as to create the hashtag #NutellaGate.

Ferrero's Nutella USA confirmed the recipe changed in tweets responding to criticisms.

One tweet said, "our recipe underwent a fine-tuning and continues to deliver the Nutella fans know and love with high quality ingredients." Another said, "sugar, like other ingredients, can be enjoyed in moderation as part of a balanced diet."

Ferrero did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.