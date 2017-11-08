Square to report earnings after market close

Square is set to report earnings Wednesday after the closing bell.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

EPS: 5 cents, according to Thomson Reuters.

5 Adjusted revenue: $ 244.9 m illion, according to Thomson Reuters.

m Gross payment volume: $17.03 billion, according to StreetAccount. Square has beaten Wall Street estimates five quarters in a row. Shares are up nearly 200 percent in the past 12 months. The stock hit an all-time high of $37.75 on Monday.

The technology company, which directly competes with PayPal's Venmo and Apple's peer-to-peer payments services, is a favorite for small businesses who often use Square readers to complete transactions.

Gross payment volume (GPV) will continue to be a critical metric for the young mobile payments company. Many Street analysts expect a beat on earnings, including Keybanc Capital Markets' Josh Beck.

"Our view is that the shift up-market, Virtual Terminal, invoices, and other initiatives should provide ample payment volume and revenue potential upside to enable further investment and margin expansion," wrote Beck on Sunday.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.