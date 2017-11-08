Tax bill worries putting brakes on Wall Street rally

President Trump arrived in China today seeking help to rein in North Korea after warning the North's leader that the nuclear weapons he is developing "are not making you safer, they are putting your regime in grave danger." (Reuters)



* Trump to push China on trade, North Korea during 2-day visit (AP)

* Trump was served beef with 360 year-old soy sauce in South Korea (CNBC)

Senate Republicans are reportedly considering breaking away from the approach of the House on the tax reform plan and may delay the implementation of certain measures, including the $845 billion corporate tax cut until 2019. (Washington Post)

Democrats won a number of closely watched races, in what some called a "backlash to Trump and Trumpism." Republicans lost races for governorship in Virginia and New Jersey, as well as control of the Washington state Senate. (CNBC)



* Democrat Ralph Northam elected governor of Virginia (CNBC)

* Democrat Phil Murphy wins New Jersey governor's election (Reuters)

* Virginia elects its first openly transgender delegate to state House (USA Today)

* Democrats in Washington state win full control of the government (HuffPost)

The White House has condemned a missile attack by Yemen's Houthi militias on Saudi Arabia and said Iran "enabled" the attacks, which had threatened stability in the Middle East. Iran's UN Ambassador Gholamali Khoshrou described the allegations as "unfounded." (CNBC)

Under scrutiny, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has divested his interests in oil tanker company Diamond S Shipping and is in the process of selling off his holdings in another shipping firm, Navigator Holdings, a Trump administration official says. (Reuters)

The major futures exchanges believe in the development of cryptocurrency trading and will push on with launching exchange-traded funds that allow investors to trade in them, Cboe Global Markets says. (Reuters)

Uber signed a deal with NASA today to help develop traffic systems for its flying car project, which it hopes to start testing in 2020. The company published details of its "on demand aviation" ambitions last year, which it has called Uber Elevate. (CNBC)

Zebra Medical Vision, an artificial intelligence health start-up, has partnered with Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google to offer its algorithms on the search giant's cloud. The deal allows Google to compete with Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN). (CNBC)

Twitter (TWTR) users have twice as many characters to say what they want. The social network expanded tweets to 280 characters for all users from the current 140. The expanded limit had been tested for a limited number of users in September. (CNBC)

In a move toward growth, Target (TGT) has decided to close stores, and a dozen of them at that. The 12 stores, spread across states including Michigan, Florida, Illinois and Texas, will close on February 3 of next year. (CNBC)