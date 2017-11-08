    ×

    Breakfast at Tiffany's to become a reality as luxury jeweler opens cafe

    • Tiffany opens the Blue Box Cafe on Friday.
    • Cafe will sit on the recently renovated fourth floor.
    • The opening comes as the luxury brand has looked to recapture millennials.
    Source: Tiffany & Co.
    Grab your tiara and your pearls, it's time for breakfast at Tiffany's.

    The famed jeweler opens on Friday in its Fifth Avenue flagship store The Blue Box Café, a dining area doused in its famed robin egg blue that will give patrons the chance to have a breakfast at Tiffany's.

    Its first-ever retail concept will serve American classics that change with the season. According Vanity Fair, diners can order coffee and croissant for $29. It will be served along with a choice of avocado toast, truffled eggs, or a smoked salmon bagel with schmear.

    The launch comes as Tiffany, like all retailers, has struggled to adapt to changing shopping habits. Marriage rates are declining, synthetic diamonds are proliferating and millennials are choosing to spend money on experiences rather than stuff.

    The cafe will sit on its renovated fourth floor, which houses its home and accessories collection.

    "Both the café and redesign of the home & accessories floor reflect a modern luxury experience," said Reed Krakoff, chief artistic officer in a statement. "The space is experimental and experiential — a window into the new Tiffany."

    Tiffany has also undergone management and board changeover, amid pressure from activist fund Jana Partners. Former Diesel Chief Executive Alessandro Bogliolo in October took over as CEO and longtime Ralph Lauren executive Roger Farah took over as chairman

