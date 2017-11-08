Snap looks like a mess right now and here's why

Instagram has more than 500 million daily users, while Snapchat is sitting at 128 million.

Instagram has an easy-to-use interface that makes it a cinch to snap short videos and post them to friends and family. And your friends and family are probably already on Instagram since it uses the same credentials as Facebook. Like Snapchat, Instagram gives you filters and fun effects, but you don't have to go swiping around like crazy to find them.

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel knows this, which explains why he just announced plans for a complete redesign. It better be good, and it better come soon.