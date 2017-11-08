Your first trade for Wednesday, November 8

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of ConocoPhillips.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Twitter.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Trader disclosure: On November 7, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE. Tim is short IWM, XRT, RACE, SPY. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Ethereum. Steve Grasso's firm is long stock AMD, ATH, CMG, COTY, CTL, CUBA, DIA, F, GE, GLD, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, M, MAT, MJNA, MSFT, NE, ORBC, QCOM, RIG, SNGX, SPY, T, UA, WDR, ZNGA. Grasso is long stock AAPL, BABA, CAR, EVGN, JCP, MJNA, MON, OSTK, PHM, SQ, T, TWTR, VRX. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX RTY and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. NO SHORTS. Steve's firm bought ATH, ORBC, T. Steve's firm sold SNAP, WHR. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.