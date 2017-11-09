Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: DIS, JWN, NVDA & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Disney shares climbed 2 percent in the extended session after the mass media company missed fourth quarter earnings estimates. Operating income for most of Disney's businesses declined year over year. Media networks, the company's biggest segment, saw that figure decline 12 percent year over year.

Nordstrom's stock tumbled about 3 percent in extended trading after the retailer posted quarterly earnings. Comparable store sales were light, which overshadowed positive third quarter results. The company also narrowed its full-year guidance due to impact from hurricanes.

Shares of News Corp. rose 3 percent in extended trading after the company smashed first quarter earnings expectations.

Nvidia shares gained 1.5 percent in the extended session after the technology company posted third quarter earnings. Revenue came in 32 percent higher than the year-ago quarter, and earnings jumped 41 percent year over year, according to a company release.

Hertz Global's stock jumped more than 11 percent in extended trading after the company posted third quarter earnings. Earnings per share beat Wall Street expectations while revenue fell in line with estimates.

Redfin shares fell 5 percent in the extended session after posting mixed quarterly results in its first earnings report as a public company.