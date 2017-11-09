Cramer Remix: Why an AT&T-Time Warner combo would be worth buying   

The increasingly complicated deal talks between AT&T, Time Warner and the Department of Justice didn't stop CNBC's Jim Cramer from being bullish on the potential merger.

"The combined companies actually have better cash flow than if you break them up," the "Mad Money" host said during a special Veterans Day show at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. "But [in] either case, AT&T represents a bedrock institution that has a lot of cash flow. I've been recommending it. It's got a 5 percent yield. I think it can go higher."

Cramer added that, if AT&T were to merge with Time Warner, the combined entity's dividend would be safer than if they remained separate companies.

"I want the deal to go through because I think the combined companies would be terrific, but I'm not against it, particularly for income," Cramer said.