ESPN will lay off more than 100 staffers after Thanksgiving

Another round of layoffs is hitting ESPN, CNBC has learned.

ESPN plans to layoff more than 100 staffers after the Thanksgiving holidays, with SportsCenter in particular expected to lose jobs a source close to the situation told CNBC. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated.

ESPN declined to comment.

The company has gone through several rounds of layoffs over the past few years. In April it let 100 people go, including about 10 percent of ESPN's more front-facing employees including on-air talent and writers.

ESPN is going through changes as more people move away from cable and towards stand-alone streaming services. The company is preparing to launch an "add-on" digital service which will let people watch content on their mobile devices, CEO Bob Iger told CNBC in October. There will also be an additional product which will give viewers access to more than 10,000 live sporting events.

Parent company Disney reported earnings on Thursday. The company missed revenue and earnings estimates, causing shares to drop 4 percent in after-hours trading.