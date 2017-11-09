Exclusive: These are the 37 major deals US firms signed with Chinese entities during Trump's visit

CNBC has exclusively obtained the list of the 37 major deals signed between U.S. and Chinese companies around President Donald Trump's trip through Asia.

The dollar value of those deals is in excess of $250 billion. Catepillar, Boeing, and Goldman Sachs are just some of the notable names on the list of companies that made deals with China, the full list of which is below.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC the deals were a good example of Trump helping to build bilateral trade relationships between the two nations.

"American businesses are the most innovative in the world and, when given access, can compete with anyone," Ross said. "I believe these deals can provide a solid foundation for a stronger relationship that is more free, fair, and reciprocal between the U.S. and China."

"It was a great honor for these [deals] to be witnessed by President Trump and President Xi today," Ross added. "A special thank you to our CEO delegation for their hard work in support of this historic event."

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf, Cheniere Energy CEO Jack Fusco, Air Products CEO Seifollah Ghasemi, and division heads from Boeing and General Electric were among the more than two dozen business leaders who attended.

Trade has been one of Trump's core priorities in his first year in office. He held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit about the multibillion-dollar U.S. trade deficit with China.

According to Chinese customs data, China's trade surplus with the U.S. expanded by 12.2 percent in October from a year earlier to $26.6 billion. For the first 10 months of the year, the total surplus widened to $223 billion. China is the U.S.'s No. 3 export market, just behind Canada and Mexico.

Speaking in Beijing on Thursday, Trump laid the blame for the ballooning deficit on "past administrations for allowing this out-of-control trade deficit to take place and to grow."

See a list of the major deals struck in China below: