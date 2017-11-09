    ×

    Politics

    Here's how the House and Senate tax bills compare

    • The Senate tax plan broadly overlaps with a House bill but contains some key differences, according to a source briefed on it.
    • Among the differences, it does not repeal the estate or "death" tax or change the mortgage interest deduction.
    Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks as Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI), Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) and other congressional Republicans listen during a press event on tax reform September 27, 2017 at the Capitol in Washington, DC. On Wednesday, Republican leaders proposed cutting tax rates for the middle class, wealthy and businesses.
    Getty Images
    Senate Republicans were set to unveil a tax plan Thursday which chops taxes on businesses and makes major tweaks to the individual tax system.

    It broadly follows the outlines of a similar bill making its way through the House. However, it contains some key differences from the House proposal, according to a source briefed on it.

    Among those, it does not repeal the estate, or"death," tax, and it leaves the mortgage interest deduction cap unchanged.

    The chart below compares and contrasts some of the key provisions of the House and Senate plans.

    — CNBC's Ylan Mui contributed to this report.