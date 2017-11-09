Here's how the House and Senate tax bills compare

Senate Republicans were set to unveil a tax plan Thursday which chops taxes on businesses and makes major tweaks to the individual tax system.

It broadly follows the outlines of a similar bill making its way through the House. However, it contains some key differences from the House proposal, according to a source briefed on it.

Among those, it does not repeal the estate, or"death," tax, and it leaves the mortgage interest deduction cap unchanged.

The chart below compares and contrasts some of the key provisions of the House and Senate plans.