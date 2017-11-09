The crucial mindset Jeff Bezos says you should have if you want to be successful

Amazon CEO and billionaire Jeff Bezos knows what it takes to be successful.

Bezos says the key mindset is thinking long-term, which requires patience. He says he's used this approach repeatedly at Amazon.

"What we're really focused on is thinking long-term, putting the customer at the center of our universe and inventing," Bezos says in an interview with Four Peaks TV. "Those are the three big ideas to think long-term because a lot of invention doesn't work."

When you're first creating something, whether it's a new business or a product, you have to invent, says Bezos. "If you're going to invent, it means you're going to experiment, and you'll have to think long-term," he adds.

It can admittedly be difficult to think long-term and stay the course without panicking when things don't go your way. Bezos offers this advice: Be straightforward and clear about how you're going to operate and what you want to get done from the beginning.

Bezos says you should also stick to your guns. "[At Amazon] we don't even take a position on whether our way is the right way," he says, "we just claim it's our way."