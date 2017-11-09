If you're looking for a last-minute tax break on that shiny new Tesla or on your sky-high state income taxes, you may be running out of time.

House Republicans' $1.7 trillion proposed tax overhaul does away with a long list of deductions and credits that filers will likely miss, including tax breaks for moving costs and disaster losses.

Where the Senate will go with its tax bill, which is scheduled for release Thursday, remains to be seen. However, preliminary reports suggest it will also call for a repeal of the deduction for state and local taxes.

Some taxpayers are looking for ways to maximize those at-risk breaks in the 2017 tax year while they still can.

"I got a call from a client who wants to pay in advance for his 2017 tax return," said Jeffrey Levine, a certified public accountant and the director of financial planning at BluePrint Wealth Alliance in Garden City, New York.

"That [tax preparation fee] deduction might be going away," he said.

You can't accelerate all deductions. But here are some last-minute breaks you can maximize before the year ends.