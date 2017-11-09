Mitch McConnell: Roy Moore should drop Senate bid if sex allegations with teens are true

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called on the Alabama GOP nominee for Senate, Roy Moore, to withdraw from the race if multiple allegations that he pursued sexual relationships with teenagers are true.

"If these allegations are true, he must step aside," McConnell told reporters, following the publication of the story in The Washington Post. In it, four women described on the record how Moore allegedly tried to initiate sexual relationships with them while they were in their teens and he was in his early 30s. The 70-year-old Moore denies the allegations.

From The Washington Post:

Moore chatted with [14-year-old Leigh Corfman] and asked for her phone number, she says. Days later, she says, he picked her up around the corner from her house in Gadsden, drove her about 30 minutes to his home in the woods, told her how pretty she was and kissed her. On a second visit, she says, he took off her shirt and pants and removed his clothes. He touched her over her bra and underpants, she says, and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear. Aside from Corfman, three other women interviewed by The Washington Post in recent weeks say Moore pursued them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s, episodes they say they found flattering at the time, but troubling as they got older. None of the women say that Moore forced them into any sort of relationship or sexual contact.

In a written statement to the Post, Moore said: "These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign."

In the September Alabama primary, Moore defeated incumbent Sen. Luther Strange, who was backed by President Donald Trump. After the vote, Trump called Moore to congratulate him. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said later that Trump does not share Moore's views on religion and several other issues.

McConnell was not the only Republican senator on Thursday to demand that Moore step aside if the allegations are true.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski told NBC News she was "horrified" by the allegations, and Moore "should step down immediately."

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., also said Moore "ought to step aside" if "there's any truth to that story."

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey echoed Flake: "If there's a shred of truth to it, then [Moore] needs to step aside."

Moore's campaign chairman, Bill Armistead, also issued a statement Thursday calling the story a "last ditch Hail Mary" from Moore's political opponents.

"Judge Roy Moore has endured the most outlandish attacks on any candidate in the modern political arena, but this story in today's Washington Post alleging sexual impropriety takes the cake," said Armistead.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates