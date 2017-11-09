Millennials who bought into Snap's IPO are frustrated, but have ideas how to fix the company

Yonatan, a 28-year-old who made a profit on Snap by buying it and selling it twice, won't be investing again until it makes a move to "even minimally reassure me that they're not the next Vine." (He asked his last name be withheld for privacy reasons.)

One of Snap's biggest mistakes was not advertising its glasses correctly, he said.

If there had been more Spectacles ads on Snapchat and an easy way to buy it on the app, Yonatan thinks sales would have increased — especially if Snap had released them over the summer.

"(It's) a 2-for-1, summer shades and a way to record freehand," he said. "Furthermore, this is when people are gearing up for trips and festivals, social outings and engagements. They should've pushed the product in early May/June. Had they done this, I promise you they wouldn't be sitting on as much inventory as they are now. Winter is coming. There's no real demand for glasses in the winter."

Another strategy would be to limit where to buy Spectacles permanently, said 27-year-old Brian Zhang. He made $1,500 on Snap by buying 800 shares and selling in May. Zhang decided to get out after the company missed its first quarter revenue, earnings per share and user growth estimates.

Snap started with a limited release model but then made it too available, he said. Had they made less Spectacles and made it harder to find, they could have created artificial demand.

"I think people would be interested (if they were exclusive)," Zhang said. "Now they are everywhere, you can get it from Amazon and you can get it from Snapchat."