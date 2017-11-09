    ×

    Media

    News Corp. to report earnings after the bell

    • News Corp. owns Dow Jones, HarperCollins and the New York Post among other properties.
    • The Wall Street Journal, a flagship property, is in the midst of a reorganization to become a digital-first operation.
    News Corporation headquarters in New York.
    Adam Jeffery | CNBC
    News Corporation headquarters in New York.

    News Corp. is set to report quarterly earnings and revenue after the bell Thursday.

    Here's how Wall Street expects the company to perform:

    • EPS: 1 cent, according to Thomson Reuters
    • Revenue: $1.97 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

    News Corp. is the publishing arm of Rupert Murdoch's global media empire. Properties include financial publisher Dow Jones, book publisher HarperCollins and the New York Post. Through Dow Jones, New Corp. owns The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch and Barron's.

    As the media landscape becomes increasingly digital, News Corp. has struggled to keep up advertising, circulation and subscription revenue in its news and information business.

    At the Wall Street Journal's print edition, for example, a fall in print volume contributed to a decrease in circulation and subscription revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter. The Journal is in the midst of a major restructuring to transform the company into a digital-first operation.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NWSA
    ---