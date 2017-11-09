News Corp. to report earnings after the bell

News Corp. is set to report quarterly earnings and revenue after the bell Thursday.

Here's how Wall Street expects the company to perform:

EPS: 1 cent, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $1.97 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

News Corp. is the publishing arm of Rupert Murdoch's global media empire. Properties include financial publisher Dow Jones, book publisher HarperCollins and the New York Post. Through Dow Jones, New Corp. owns The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch and Barron's.

As the media landscape becomes increasingly digital, News Corp. has struggled to keep up advertising, circulation and subscription revenue in its news and information business.

At the Wall Street Journal's print edition, for example, a fall in print volume contributed to a decrease in circulation and subscription revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter. The Journal is in the midst of a major restructuring to transform the company into a digital-first operation.

