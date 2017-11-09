Saudi Arabia's foreign minister calls for sanctions on Iran for its 'support of terrorism’

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister urged the international community to slap fresh sanctions on Iran for its alleged support of terrorism Thursday.



"We would like to see sanctions on Iran for its support of terrorism and sanctions on Iran for violating the ballistic missile resolutions of the United Nations," Adel Al-Jubeir, Saudi minister of foreign affairs, told CNBC Thursday.

Al-Jubeir said the only effective way of dealing with Iran would be to hold it accountable for "fixing" the nuclear agreement, supporting terrorism and for its ballistic missile program.

Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of being behind a ballistic missile attack on Saturday. The missile, which was fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen, was intercepted in flight near Riyadh's airport.

In response, Iran's United Nations Ambassador, Gholamali Khoshrou, described the allegations as "unfounded," Tasnim News Agency reported. Tehran also denied arming the Houthi movement, which has fought a Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's government since 2015.

The ongoing civil war in Yemen is akin to a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran and their competing ideologies of Sunni and Shia Islam, respectively. While Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia backs the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, its rival Iran backs the pro-Shia Houthi movement loyal to the country's former president Ali Abdulla Saleh.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Iran's alleged actions may be considered "an act of war," state media reported.