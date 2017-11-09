    ×

    Saudi Arabia's foreign minister calls for sanctions on Iran for its 'support of terrorism’

    Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.
    Faisal Al Nasser | Reuters
    Saudi Arabia's foreign minister urged the international community to slap fresh sanctions on Iran for its alleged support of terrorism Thursday.

    "We would like to see sanctions on Iran for its support of terrorism and sanctions on Iran for violating the ballistic missile resolutions of the United Nations," Adel Al-Jubeir, Saudi minister of foreign affairs, told CNBC Thursday.

    Al-Jubeir said the only effective way of dealing with Iran would be to hold it accountable for "fixing" the nuclear agreement, supporting terrorism and for its ballistic missile program.

    Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of being behind a ballistic missile attack on Saturday. The missile, which was fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen, was intercepted in flight near Riyadh's airport.

    In response, Iran's United Nations Ambassador, Gholamali Khoshrou, described the allegations as "unfounded," Tasnim News Agency reported. Tehran also denied arming the Houthi movement, which has fought a Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's government since 2015.

    The ongoing civil war in Yemen is akin to a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran and their competing ideologies of Sunni and Shia Islam, respectively. While Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia backs the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, its rival Iran backs the pro-Shia Houthi movement loyal to the country's former president Ali Abdulla Saleh.

    On Monday, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Iran's alleged actions may be considered "an act of war," state media reported.

    Lebanon resignation

    Further to the apparent proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Yemen, the latest Middle Eastern country in danger of becoming an epicenter of hostile relations between the two arch-rivals is Lebanon.

    Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri, a long-term Sunni ally of Saudi Arabia, stunned the world by resigning at the weekend, citing assassination threats and blaming Iran for interference in Lebanon.

    Speaking from Riyadh, Hariri criticized Iran, and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah, for igniting conflict in the region. Tehran later rejected the remarks of Beirut's outgoing leader, according to reports.

    Saudi Gulf Affairs Minister Thamer al-Sabhan said Monday the Lebanese government would "be dealt with as a government declaring war on Saudi Arabia" and made a thinly-veiled threat of further action, Reuters reported, citing comments from an Al-Arabiya TV interview with Sabhan.

    President Donald Trump then waded into the escalating geopolitical uncertainty on Monday evening, offering encouragement to Saudi Arabia. The U.S. president tweeted that the Kingdom's leaders know "exactly what they are doing."

    —CNBC's Holly Ellyatt contributed to this article.