    Politics

    Here's what's in the Senate Republican tax plan

    Senate Republicans on Thursday were set to unveil a plan which would chop the corporate tax rate and make broad tweaks to the individual tax system. It contains key differences from a bill working its way through the House.

    GOP senators contend the tax system overhaul will ease the burden on middle-income Americans while encouraging companies to boost hiring and wages.

    Trimming the tax burden on businesses and individuals has long been a Republican goal. With unified control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, the GOP aims to pass a tax-reform plan this year, despite lingering challenges.

    Issues facing GOP lawmakers include budget deficits generated by the deep cuts, opposition from blue-state House Republicans and backlash from Democrats who say the proposals will not go far enough to help middle-class workers.

    Here are some of the key features of the Senate plan, according to a source briefed on it:

    • The proposal chops the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent. It would delay the change until 2019, a source told CNBC. In the House bill, that measure would take effect next year.
    • The Senate plan would keep seven individual income tax brackets. A 12 percent bracket would replace the current 15 percent, while the top rate would get cut slightly. The House plan reduced the number of brackets to three.
    • Like the House bill, the Senate proposal would roughly double the standard deduction to $12,000 for individuals and $24,000 for married couples.
    • The Senate plan would eliminate federal deductions for state and local taxes.
    • It would not change the mortgage interest deduction, which allows deductions on interest for up to $1 million in mortgage debt. The House bill caps that figure at $500,000.
    • It keeps popular tax breaks for 401(k) retirement accounts and charitable contributions.
    • It aims to reduce the burden on pass-through businesses by adding a deduction.
    • The Senate plan increase the child tax credit from $1,000 to $1,650.
    • The proposal doubles the exemption for the estate tax, or so-called death tax, but does not eliminate it. The House plan repeals the estate tax after six years.

    If the Senate and House pass separate tax bills, lawmakers will have to reconcile them. Republicans have set an end-of-the-year target to overhaul the American tax system.

    If three GOP senators oppose the plan, the chamber cannot pass it, assuming all Democrats and independents oppose it.

    — CNBC's Ylan Mui contributed to this report.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.