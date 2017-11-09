Snapchat is reportedly getting a completely new look next month

Snapchat's biggest design shakeup since its launch is scheduled to take place in December, according to a report by Business Insider.

The redesign would make the popular social media app "easier to use," according to Evan Spiegel, the CEO of parent company Snap Inc.

Although Spiegel didn't indicate a timeline for when the new look would kick in, employees were reportedly notified that the overhaul would debut on December 4.

Spiegel hinted that Snapchat could take on a more Facebook-like feed system, although a source told Business Insider that the new design would "still open to the camera."

Wall Street has been unimpressed with Snapchat's parent company this week, after the firm reported worse-than-expected third-quarter results on Tuesday.

Read the full report on Business Insider.

Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal is an investor in Snap.