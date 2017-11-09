Special-needs families may get squeezed by tax reform

"Our clients are very concerned that losing this deduction is going to significantly impact how they can treat their children," said Levy. "Their children are going to receive fewer services because of this, because the money has to come from somewhere."

Parents can count a child's copays and therapy costs, which private insurance may cap at a certain number of sessions per year, towards meeting the 10 percent threshold, Levy said.

Other expenses may also count, including fees for specialized preschools or residential treatment centers, purchasing medical equipment to use at home, or for a parent to attend a relevant disability-related conference, said Levy.

Both of Orozco's daughters have gastrointestinal problems and so are on restrictive diets. He is currently able to deduct the extra expense the family incurs in meeting their diets – deducting, for example, the premium that a loaf of gluten-free bread costs over an ordinary loaf of bread.

"It's quite a task to collect all the receipts and do the comparison, but at the end of the day it helps with the expense," he said.

Bob Brogan, president of the Brogan Law Group in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, said he is telling the special-needs families he works with that they should assume that a tax-reform bill will pass.