Wall Street rally on pause as tax reform bill looms

A Senate tax bill, differing from one in the House, is expected to be unveiled today, further complicating a Republican tax overhaul push. The bill could reportedly delay implementation of certain measures, including the corporate tax cut until 2019. (Reuters)

President Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will likely meet on the sidelines of an economic summit in Vietnam tomorrow, according to a Kremlin spokesperson. The leaders first met in July at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. (CNBC)

The U.S. upholds and sticks to the "one China" policy, Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping today. As president-elect, Trump broke with protocol and accepted a congratulatory phone call from the Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. (Reuters)



* Trump: 'I give China great credit' for taking advantage of the US ... but that must change (CNBC)

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister urged the international community to slap fresh sanctions on Iran for its alleged support of terrorism today. Saudi Arabia accused Iran of being behind a ballistic missile attack on Saturday. (CNBC)

The Justice Department is reportedly seeking to reach a plea deal in its investigation of the former son-in-law of onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Manafort was indicted on 12 counts related to hiding foreign payments last month. (WSJ)

After months of questioning President Trump's temperament and fitness for office, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., has announced that the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will convene a hearing to examine the president's authority to use nuclear weapons. (CNBC)

The Senate Banking Committee will hold a confirmation hearing on Nov. 28 for Jerome Powell, President Trump's nominee for chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell is garnering support from GOP lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. (Reuters)

Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein said today that his firm's agreement to establish a $5 billion investment vehicle with China's sovereign wealth fund is aimed at putting money into "U.S. companies that could be helped by better access to China." (CNBC)



* Blankfein: Trump's rhetoric is sometimes 'excessive' but he has America's back on the world stage (CNBC)

Authorities say the first known DREAMer to allege he was improperly deported was arrested for trying to re-enter the country for the second time this year. Juan Manuel Montes claimed he was deported by Border Patrol agents despite having deportation protections. (USA Today)

AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson says the company has never offered to sell CNN, nor does it have any intention to sell it, despite the Justice Department's demand the company sell it in order to approve the Time Warner acquisition. (CNBC)

FBI agents say they are unable to unlock the iPhone of the shooter behind Sunday's deadly Texas church shooting, and a search warrant allowing investigators access has been executed. (USA Today)

Snapchat's (SNAP) biggest design shakeup since its launch is reportedly scheduled to take place in December. The redesign would make the popular social media app "easier to use," according to Snap CEO Evan Spiegel. (Business Insider)



* Cramer says Snap shouldn't even be a public company due to its 'hellish earnings' (CNBC)

* Snap's big Chinese investor just revealed some of its plans (Reuters)

Wal-Mart (WMT) isn't making any big changes to its Black Friday store hours this year, as some other retailers have. The big-box retailer's website on Thanksgiving will kick off its online Black Friday sale at 12:01 a.m. ET. In-store doorbuster deals begin at 6 p.m. (CNBC)