Watch Mark Cuban speak with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the DealBook Conference

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Business executives and innovative entrepreneurs alike will join CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Conference on Thursday.

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks as well as Chairman and CEO of AXS TV, will join Sorkin late on Thursday morning. Sorkin and Cuban are expected to address entrepreneurship, as well politics and "the new American dream."

AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson follows Cuban and is expected to sit down with Sorkin at 1:20 p.m. He will speak on consolidation in media in a talk about the future of the telecom industry.

CEO of United Airlines Oscar Munoz will speak shortly after Stephenson, scheduled to talk at 1:45 p.m.

Millard Drexler, founder of apparel company J.Crew, is expected to speak at 3 p.m. on his life lessons from retail, as well as talk about his view about the changes throughout the volatile industry.

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of both Square and Twitter, will close off the day's interviews.