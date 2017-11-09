Watch Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talk tax reform

[The stream is slated to start at 11:15 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks Thursday at the Economic Club of New York, where he will likely address the Republican effort to overhaul the American tax system.

Mnuchin appears on a day in which the House Ways and Means Committee is expected to advance the chamber's tax bill. The full House could vote on the plan as early as next week.

The Senate is also releasing its own version of a tax proposal on Thursday.