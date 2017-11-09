Airlines such as Emirates and Cathay Pacific are known for the over-the-top perks they offer elite customers.

But train travel can be just as glamorous.

For those who prefer a luxury experience when traveling by rail, East Japan Railway Company's Train Suite Shiki-Shima is just the ticket. Fares cost between $4,200 and $12,500 per person for two- to four-day trips, and provide guests with semi-private suites, hand-crafted meals from a Michelin-starred chef, butler service and daily sightseeing excursions.

Train Suite Shiki-Shima is also highly exclusive: Only 34 passengers can ride per trip, and it's sold out through June 2018. Interested passengers can fill out an application for July through September 2018, but due high demand for seats, tickets may be awarded through a lottery.

Ready to ride in style? Here's what it's like aboard the Train Suite Shiki-Shima:

Guests are greeted by copious gold plating.