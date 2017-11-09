VISIT CNBC.COM

CNBC First Class

CNBC First Class

Here's what it's like to ride on Japan's luxury train, where guests have private butler service and tickets cost $12,000

This $12,000 rail ticket will take you through Japan in luxury
This $12,000 rail ticket will take you on a luxury trip through Japan   

Airlines such as Emirates and Cathay Pacific are known for the over-the-top perks they offer elite customers.

But train travel can be just as glamorous.

For those who prefer a luxury experience when traveling by rail, East Japan Railway Company's Train Suite Shiki-Shima is just the ticket. Fares cost between $4,200 and $12,500 per person for two- to four-day trips, and provide guests with semi-private suites, hand-crafted meals from a Michelin-starred chef, butler service and daily sightseeing excursions.

Train Suite Shiki-Shima is also highly exclusive: Only 34 passengers can ride per trip, and it's sold out through June 2018. Interested passengers can fill out an application for July through September 2018, but due high demand for seats, tickets may be awarded through a lottery.

Ready to ride in style? Here's what it's like aboard the Train Suite Shiki-Shima:

Guests are greeted by copious gold plating.

AFP_O21Y1
STR | AFP | Getty Images

The train is comprised of 10 cars, including a lounge car, dining car and two observation cars, so riders can take in Japan's lush scenery.

Train Suite Shiki-Shima
STR| AFP | Getty Images
Train Suite Shiki-Shima

With only 17 suites available, a lucky 34 customers can ride at a time.

AFP_O21YR
STR | AFP | Getty Images

Even the bathrooms feel more like they belong in a five-star hotel than a cross-country train ride.

AFP_O21YL
STR | AFP | Getty Images

Guests can grab a seat in the lounge car to relax, read, chat or just enjoy the passing scenery.

AFP_O21YK
STR | AFP | Getty Images

In the lounge, visitors can also enjoy live music.

AFP_O21YS
STR | AFP | Getty Images

The dining car features white tablecloths, low lighting and table-side service.

AFP_O21Y2
STR | AFP | Getty Images

This is an updated version of a previously published article.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: How to spend nearly $7,000 in one day eating the most extravagant food in New York City

Eat, drink and sleep in this amazing underwater hotel room
Eat, drink and sleep in this amazing underwater hotel room   

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...