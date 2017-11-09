Your first trade for Thursday, November 9

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Qorvo.

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Citigroup.

Dan Nathan was a seller of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Nordstrom.

Trader disclosure: On November 8, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Pete Najarian is long calls AABA, AAPL, AMAT, APC, BABA, BAC, BHP, C, CS, FAST, FB, FCX, GOOGL, HD, HIMX, INTC, JBLU, JD, M, MAC, MRO, MSFT, MT, NBR, NUAN, OA, ORCL, QRVO, RTN, S, SCCO, SFM, UNP, UUP, XBI, XLF, XLV. Pete Najarian is long stock AAPL, BAC, BKE, CMCSA, CSX, DIS, GIS, GM, HAL, IBM, KO, MRK, MSFT, NKE, NTRS, PEP, PFE, SNBR, TPX, TRN, UPS, VIAB, WDC, WFC, WYNN. Pete owns TLT, VRX puts. Bought calls: JD, M, QRVO, SCCO. Bought stock TPX. Sold UAL stock. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BAC short calls, Bitcoin and Ethereum, C, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EFX put spreads, EEM, EPI, EWW, DVYE, FB puts, FB short calls FNAC, GMLP, GLNG, GM short calls, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, URI, WIFI, WFM. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Her firm is long ANTM, BAC short calls, BGC, C, C calls, FB, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, JPM calls, KORS puts, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, VRX, WIFI, UAL, her firm is short ESRX, IWM, MDY, VRX calls. Dan Nathan is long puts: SMH, XRT. Dan is long TWX calls and TWX stock. Dan is short SMH, SPY. Bought puts SMH, XRT. Bought calls: TWX. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.