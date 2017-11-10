5 new educational opportunities for veterans provided by the GI Bill

In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Servicemen's Readjustment Act, better known as the "GI Bill."

Since then, the GI Bill has helped hundreds of thousands of American veterans afford to go to college. It has seen multiple iterations over the years. This year, the GI Bill received a major upgrade. In August, the Harry W. Colmery Veterans Education Assistance Act — otherwise known as the "Forever GI Bill" — was signed into law. The bill easily passed the House and the Senate and as Time reports, is the culmination of 18 separate bills.

This new bill will change the education benefits for military veterans and their families. Here are five of the biggest changes: