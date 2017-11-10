Boeing-Bombardier spat and geopolitical uncertainties overshadow this year’s Dubai Airshow

The Dubai Airshow has established itself as one of the landmark events of the aviation calendar.

Noted not only for being a bellwether for the state of health of the Gulf airline industry, the show has gained a reputation for yielding big orders for the leading aircraft manufacturers.

High expectations indeed, but will this year's show live up to those? There's good reason to believe that this time around it may not.

For sure there'll still be a buzz about the place but the atmosphere may be somewhat more muted than usual. The manufacturers will be there in force, as you'd expect, showing off their latest kit to tempt the airlines to the negotiating table.