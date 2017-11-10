10 things you need to give up if you want to be wealthy and successful

When it comes to our wealth and success, we tend to fixate on the things we need to acquire in the future to make those visions come alive. However there are also certain ingrained habits that might be dragging you down right now.

In order to take flight and become mega-successful, you need to carefully assess your extra baggage. The good news is that your toxic routines and mindsets can be kicked to the curb, starting today.

So take a huge leap towards success and wealth by giving up these 10 things: