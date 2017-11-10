Mattel shares jumped more than 20 percent on a report that Hasbro had approached the company about a possible takeover.

The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, reported that the approach had been made recently, though the terms were unclear and a deal still might not materialize.

Hasbro shares jumped more than 2 percent on the report. Mattel has a market value of $5 billion, while Hasbro is worth about $11 billion.

If a deal were pulled off, it would bring the two largest toymakers in the United States under one roof. Hasbro owns brands such as Nerf, Transformers and My Little Pony. Mattel makes Barbie and American Girl dolls as well as Fisher-Price and Hot Wheels toys.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.