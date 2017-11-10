This is the No. 1 thing that scares Americans about saving for retirement

Adequately preparing for retirement takes a lot of diligence. Where will you live? How much do you plan to travel? What will your annual expenses be?

But as much as you prepare, it's hard to anticipate certain expenses leading up to and during retirement. Chief among these is the cost of health care, which Americans says is their No. 1 fear about saving enough for their golden years, according to new data from Northwestern Mutual's 2017 Planning & Progress Study.

The number of Americans who see health care costs as the top obstacle to financial security in retirement rose to 58 percent this year. That's up from 45 percent in 2016.

Americans' second greatest fear falls in line with this: 44 percent of survey respondents cited lack of savings as a top obstacle to a comfortable retirement. Uncertainty about the future of Social Security runs deep as well since only 20 percent of respondents believe that the program will be around when they retire.