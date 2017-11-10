Apple will issue a fix for iPhone X devices that seize up in the cold

Apple will issue a software update to fix iPhone X screens that act up in cold weather, the company told CNBC.

Some social media users complained that the iPhone X screen would become unresponsive or inaccurate in the cold, unless users locked and unlocked the phone. The issue became more widely known when it was reported on popular Apple blog The Loop.

"After several seconds the screen will become fully responsive again. This will be addressed in an upcoming software update," an Apple spokeswoman said.

The pricey new iPhone X is the first iPhone to feature an OLED display, which allows darker blacks, brighter colors and is more flexible and durable. This newer type of screen is tricky to produce, even for industry-leader Samsung: The Galaxy S6 handset faced supply constraints in 2015 because of this type of screen.

The iPhone X issue surfaced just as many Americans are preparing for record low temperatures over the weekend. A blast of Arctic air is expected to chill areas of the northeastern United States for the next two days.