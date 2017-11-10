Warner Bros. has a lot riding on the release of "Justice League" next weekend following a rocky start for several franchises and a flurry of reports that's left fans uncertain about future films.



Despite all this, analysts expect the superhero team-up movie to be a blockbuster. But better reviews, and a warmer response from audiences than some prior DC cinematic universe movies have garnered, could help vault "Justice League" over a major milestone.

"The difference between 'love' and 'like'" could mean hitting $1 billion worldwide at the box office — or not, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at comScore.

While last year's "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Suicide Squad" were both commercial successes worldwide, lukewarm reviews weighed on U.S. earnings, and neither managed to surpass $1 billion.

This summer's "Wonder Woman," DC's first critical hit, broke records but also fell short of the high water-mark.